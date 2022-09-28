FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – An annual night supporting local Farragut business, organizations, and individuals is back.

On Thursday, September 29 ”The Auction” is a charity gala and dinner event is back for their 35th year. The night allows the Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce to celebrate, give back, and remain budget friendly to businesses in their area.

Every year, they choose a non-profit to receive a portion of the proceeds from the event. Remote Area Medical will be receiving the funds accumulated this year.

RAM is a national pop-up healthcare provider that provides physical, dental, and vision aid to those who are underserved, uninsured, or underinsured. They are also equipped to provide aid to natural disasters and help in any way needed all across the country.

TDS Telecom is the presenting sponsor for the event and have been a staple part of the residential and business community in Farragut.

TDS is a long standing partner of the Farragut West Knoxville Chamber of Commerce and are there to help support the local business community with top fiber data internet. TDS is a national leader in building fiber network and have a close tie to the city. They connected their first fiber customers in Farragut more than 7 years ago.

This event is full of fun, food, and glamour. The name “The Auction” derived from past attendees of the event due to the elaborate, unique, and amazing silent auction they have.

For more information on how you can still support the Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce, visit their website.