KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We sat down with the experts to talk all about neuropathy.

Dr. Kristin Dolan, co-founder of Thrive Neuropathy, told us how we should go about treating neuropathy symptoms and what we will need to know.

She says if you are unsure if you or someone you know might be experiencing symptoms of neuropathy, making a consultation with Thrive, will be the best way to know for sure.

Right now, they are offering a $49 special which will include a full consultation, as well as a couple exams. Since neuropathy tends to progress quickly, Dr. Dolan strongly encourages you to book an appointment if you feel you might be seeing early signs.

To book a consultation or learn more about neuropathy, visit their website.