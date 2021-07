KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Advisory Board of Health will meet Wednesday, July 28 to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The board will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the small assembly room of the CIty-County Building, 400 W. Main St.

The session comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County and across Tennessee are rising following three months of declines. It will come six weeks after their June meeting. Board members had previously agreed in May to hold quarterly meetings in March, June, September and December.