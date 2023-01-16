KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – A national organization is noticing how certain disparities have a severe impact on one’s healthcare and are doing something about it.

The Black K.A.R.E Project serves to promote kidney health and prevent kidney disease.

The start the conversation about how some inequalities such as economic, geographical, and even racial circumstances can prevent someone to receive proper care and treatment with their kidney health.

According to the National Institute of Health, Black Americans are four times more likely to suffer with kidney failure and disease than White Americans. The Black K.A.R.E Project is here to lower that number and bring awareness to all demographics.

The Black K.A.R.E Project is a global organization with chapters all over the world. In Knoxville, they will be holding a free event to spread awareness and offer resources for kidney health. On Saturday, January 28 in the Vine Middle School auditorium, you can stop by and speak with healthcare professionals and put your kidney health first. The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free for the public.

