KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg has kicked off another night full of fun, music, and memories with country super-star, Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton’s newest tour, Spring Blake, kicked off on Friday, March 11 at Ole Red Gatlinburg.

Throughout the month, Spring Blake will be stopping at various Ole Red locations to bring pop-up shows, giveaways, special guests, and more.

Many of his guests are known for their time spent on the hit show, The Voice. Team Blake artists will be performing across all four Ole Red locations to keep the Spring Blake vibe going into the new season.

One of which is Knoxville-native, Emily Ann Roberts. The season nine runner-up kicked off Spring Blake along with Shelton himself on March 11 and 12 in Gatlinburg.

Emily Ann Roberts sat down to give us a sneak peak into what she will be bringing to the Spring Blake Tour. Known for her country sounds, Emily Ann will be playing her fan-favorite songs as well as adding a few covers she famously performed on The Voice. Roberts is happy to be kicking off such an exciting show in her hometown of East Tennessee.

Ole Red Gatlinburg was proud to be Shelton’s kick-off location and all month long, Ole Red Gatlinburg will be celebrating with Blake Shelton inspired celebrations.

Eat and drink like the star himself while trying out his finger-licking ribs or sipping on a cold Blake-a-rita.

Head over to the Ole Red website and Facebook page, to find upcoming Spring Blake pop-up shows.