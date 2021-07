KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center has teamed up with Blood Assurance, based in the Chattanooga area for a friendly competition, July 26-31. The goal is to increase blood donations.

There’s a fun baseball theme, the Tennessee Smokies vs. The Chattanooga Lookouts. All MEDIC donors receive a ticket to a TN Smokies game. Find out where to donate blood here.