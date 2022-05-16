SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out for a weekend full of the best of East Tennessee culture.

On Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 the 18th Annual Bloomin BBQ Music & Food Festival will encompassing all of Downtown Sevierville. The event is free and will have something for the whole family.

Enjoy live music from a full line-up of bands on two different stages. Festival goers will also have the chance to watch the final round of the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition, a singing competition honoring the songwriting of Sevierville’s own Dolly Parton.

Every festival cannot be done right without food. Several vendors will have many options to choose from and some in particular will also be competing in a best BBQ competition. Nearly 40 of the best BBQ cook teams in the country will compete for $17,500 in cash plus the title of “Tennessee State Champion” in the “Bush’s Best TN State Championship Cook Off.”

Son’s of Smoke, a national BBQ favorite, will be entering this competition. With many state and national titles for their food, they are up for the challenge.

For more information and details on the festival, visit their website and Facebook page.