GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring is here and Anakeesta is celebrating through their annual Blooms and Tunes. From April 14 through May 29, visitors will be able to enjoy a spring-themed park. Over 10,000 blooms will fill Anakeesta, along with other art illustrations. There’s so much to enjoy at Anakeesta this spring, here’s what to take note of when planning a visit:

Entertainment

Everyday at Anakeesta, guests can enjoy live music during Blooms and Tunes while hanging out at the Black Bear Village. From Bluegrass and mountain fiddling to your favorite country hits, the T will be put in ‘tunes’ from performers on the stage in the village.

Food & Drinks

Specialty food can be enjoyed at Anakeesta throughout Blooms and Tunes.

A part from great entertainment, enjoy some specialty drinks and food that Anakeesta has to offer. Everything on the menu incorporates spring, and now visitors can taste the season.

Anakeesta’s Expansion

More is coming to Anakeesta for all to enjoy. A 34 million dollar expansion is in the works, and it’s the largest since Anakeesta was built. Some exciting projects that are expected to be completed soon are the BirdVenture, Stone Village and the Hellbender mountain coaster. Guests will be able to play and imagine themselves as birds of the smokies or have a new shopping experience in the village.

For more details on the expansion or Blooms and Tunes, visit Anakeesta’s website.