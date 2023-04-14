KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta in Gatlinburg is ringing in the springtime with its exciting brand-new event called “Blooms and Tunes.” The event will be happening between April 2nd through June 20th.

“It is important for us to offer new and unique experiences to our guests every season, many of whom visit us throughout the year,” said Karen Bentz, Partner. “With many people visiting us over their Spring Break, we wanted to create an environment of celebration. Bright colors, spectacular art sculptures and music filling the air create an atmosphere of cheer that we can’t wait to share with our guests.”

Blooms and Tunes at Anakeesta will feature plenty of live music four days a week by local bands at Black Bear Village. For anyone who goes, the admission will be free. You can hear the bands perform every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon!

For delicious seasonal meals, spring-inspired dishes will be on the menu at Anakeesta’s four dining venues. You can enjoy seasonal spring cocktails and chef-inspired dinner specials including the Bleu Ridge Ribeye, the Creole Burger and Smoky Mountain Short Ribs.

The entertainment continues at Anakeesta as the sun sets over the Great Smoky Mountains! Twinkling lights and colorful lights will be on display all throughout the Vista Gardens. The Treetop Skywalk will transform into a Firefly Forest with lights projecting above the canopy to give the image of thousands of shimmering fireflies!

For more information about Anakeesta and their brand new Blooms and Tunes Spring celebration, click here.