KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, a local shelter has many animals to go around.

The Blount County Animal Center has a surplus of animals ready to become a great addition in your family. On Tuesday alone, they took in 20 kittens and are continuously getting more and more each day.

We got to meet brother and sister duo, Splish and Splash on the show, and as of today, they are officially up for adoption.

The Blount County Animal Center is also known for having their longest resident unable to find a home. Brownie the dog has been in the shelter for over 300 days.

Living East Tennessee is happy to announce, Brownie has found his forever home!

For more information on the BCAC, visit their website.