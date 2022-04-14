KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Woof, woof.

The Blount Co Animal Center stopped in to show us their newest member looking for their forever home.

Meet Sofie, a 3 year old dog who needs a family without other pets.

The Blount Co Animal Center is always looking for volunteers to keep their animals company.

They have utilized the popular social platform, TikTok to show off their animal’s personalities’ and get them adopted quicker.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their website or call them at (865) 980-6244.