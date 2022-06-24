KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give this dog a second chance at life.

Midnight has been at Blount County Animal Center for 2 years after being hit by a car and found off road in a ditch. After a few broken bones, the center nursed Midnight back to good health and is ready to find a forever family to call his own.

He is not shy nor timid and is said to do well with other dogs just like him.

Follow the Blount County Animal Center on social media, including their TikTok, where they continue to keep you updated on their furry resident’s stories.