KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When Sylvester arrived at the Blount County Animal Center, he was significantly overweight and couldn’t move around on his own. Weighing in a 34.3 pounds, shelter volunteers had a difficult time finding a place for Sylvester to be comfortable. That’s when his foster family, the Teffetellers, took him in and started him on a journey to better health.