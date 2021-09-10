Blount County Animal Shelter to host puppy yoga

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Right now is one of the busiest times of the year, and we could all take some time to relax and just breathe. Why not do it with puppies? The Blount County Animal Center joined us to tell us about their upcoming puppy yoga.

On Saturday, September 18, the Blount County Animal Center has planned a gentle stretch yoga class designed for all skill levels, plus there will be dogs! Some of their adoptable dogs will make an appearance while Marie is teaching, and all that you need to bring is a mat. The cost is $20 per person, and 100% of the proceeds go towards helping our animals in need.

You can visit the Friends of the Blount County Animal Center’s Facebook page to sign up, or drop by the shelter to register. For more adoptable animals, you can visit the Blount County Animal Center on PetFinder.