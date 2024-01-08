KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Owner Ricki Craft knows a thing or two about style.

Her boutique, Blu La Rue, offers size exclusive clothing, jewelry and unique accessories. Plus, the unique find carries Judy Blue jeans. By watching weekly LIVE Facebook sales, you can see weekly new arrivals.

This women-owned store empowers women to look good and feel good in their own skin. You can see why Craft calls her customers friends, as every single piece has its own personal touch by her!

Also, Blu La Rue offers shipping & in store pick up. She is located at 941 N Broadway in Knoxville and is open Tuesday-Saturday 12-7:00 pm. To learn more, just visit their website.