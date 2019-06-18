Blueberry Festival fun at New Harvest Park

by: Erin Barnett

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville invites you to the 9th Annual Blueberry Festival at New Harvest Park, Thursday, June 27, 2019. The free event will be held 3:00 to 6 p.m.

A presentation will be hosted by UT Extention Office called, “Success with Blueberries in Your Garden.” There will be giveaways, and a wide variety of blueberry products including beverages, baked goods, blueberry plants, and more from the farmers’ market vendors!

In addition to delicious blueberries, there will be a kids zone with blueberry-themed activities, including face painting, sidewalk chalk and finger paint crafts.

