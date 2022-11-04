KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At the 54th annual fine craft show in Knoxville you can find an artisan that specializes in all things stone, taking inspiration from nature.

For a truly unique piece of jewelry Bob Wolf Designs offers one of a kind creations that will not be like any other piece in the world. Using stones and gems from around the globe, Bob Wolf cuts, polishes, and intricately wraps stones to creation specialty jewelry that are as rare as they are beautiful.

