KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dana McAlister is the founder of Bead Chick Jewelry, and makes beautiful one-of-a-kind boho jewelry.

“My business was started as a way for me to express myself through my jewelry and grew into an exciting home-based business because of the incredible customers and friends I have made over the years,” McAlister states on her business website.

McAlister is also a part of Maker City. For more information visit Bead Chick Jewelry’s website or the Maker City’s website.