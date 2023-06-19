KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three area Firehouses were surprised with lunch from Bojangles as a part of the Bojangles Heroes Mobile. Hitting the road and covering fifty different cities, Bojangles has partnered with Folds of Honor to give back to first responders and give a little light on their day.

Along with the Heroes Mobile, Bojangles will be selling the Star-Spangled Big Bo Box at all locations with a one-dollar donation from every sale. Giving awareness to the Folder of Honor charity that helps military families as well as first responders.

You can pick up a Star-Spangled Big Bo Box at any store and learn more about Bojangles on their website.