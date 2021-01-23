KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bottom Knoxville is building community, celebrating culture and engaging the creativity of African Americans right here in the greater East Tennessee region.

Founded by Enkeshi El-Amin, sociologist and professor at The University of Tennessee, The Bottom is celebrating one year of creating a safe space for Blacks in the city of Knoxville. This one year anniversary brings about a new adventure called “Book It at the Bottom,” a monthly book subscription with books by African-American authors that people all over the country can read as they reconcile and address generations of racial inequality.

This monthly subscription offers a book of the month with literature from a category of choice:

1. Adult Literature (18+)

2. Young Adult (Ages 12-18)

3. Children’s Books (Ages 5-9)

4. Baby Books (Ages 0-5)

Subscriptions can be picked up from The Bottom or shipped directly to any physical address. The Bottom also encourages subscribers to join in on book conversations happening every third Sunday via Zoom.

The Bottom also offers apparel and gift cards that can be given as gifts to friends and families throughout the new year.

Visit The Bottom at 202 Randolph St, Knoxville, TN 37917 and don’t forget to “Book It” at The Bottom.