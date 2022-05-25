SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fictional little girl is making her name known all over East Tennessee.

Missy Barrett is a 9 year old girl who is always looking for fun, adventure, and even a mystery to solve in Sevierville, TN.

Author, Elyse Bruce, says Missy Barrett reminds her of herself growing up. Originally from Canada, Bruce and her husband have always had a fascination with Sevier County, and knew it was time to head on south to call East Tennessee home.

Missy Barret and all of her endeavors happen all over the region. She visits local spots and even pays visits to notable names that come out of this area. TV and radio personality, Frank Murphy, is even featured in one of her latest books and gives readers a way to be introduced to many talent that they are growing up around.

The Missy Barrett book series has over 15 books so far. Bruce says children 8 and older can find joy, fun, and inspiration throughout each story.

The chronicles of Missy Barrett go beyond the page. Bruce has created a website and multiple social media accounts for children and parents to stay engaged with Missy and her friends.

You can follow along and find more about Missy Barrett online, as well as the author, Elyse Bruce’s website.