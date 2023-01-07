KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As it’s out with the old an in with the new, reading will never get old. In fact, it’s become more popular over the last few years and is only continuing to trend upward.
A bookstore out of Knoxville, Bear Den Books, shared a variety of novels that many readers may want to consider as they work to achieve their reading goals in 2023. It caters to all types of readers and include books from each Oprah and Reese Witherspoon’s book club. Some even relate to Knoxville or East Tennessee overall.
Here is the list in no particular order:
The Stories We Tell by Joanna Gaines
It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover
Verity by Colleen Hoover
I Hate Running and You Can Too by Brendan Leonard
Atomic Habits by James Clear
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing
The River of Doubt by Candice Millard
Family Hiking in the Smokies (fifth edition) by Hal Hubbs, Charles Maynard and David Morris
Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry
The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy
Historic Knoxville by Jack Neely
Here is the full interview as the owners of Bear Den explain each book and share advice on how to read even with a busy schedule:
Bear Den Books also allows you to browse their selection of books and order online here. For more information visit their website.