KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As it’s out with the old an in with the new, reading will never get old. In fact, it’s become more popular over the last few years and is only continuing to trend upward.

A bookstore out of Knoxville, Bear Den Books, shared a variety of novels that many readers may want to consider as they work to achieve their reading goals in 2023. It caters to all types of readers and include books from each Oprah and Reese Witherspoon’s book club. Some even relate to Knoxville or East Tennessee overall.

Here is the list in no particular order:

The Stories We Tell by Joanna Gaines

It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover

Verity by Colleen Hoover

I Hate Running and You Can Too by Brendan Leonard

Atomic Habits by James Clear

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing

The River of Doubt by Candice Millard

Family Hiking in the Smokies (fifth edition) by Hal Hubbs, Charles Maynard and David Morris

Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry

The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy

Historic Knoxville by Jack Neely





Here is the full interview as the owners of Bear Den explain each book and share advice on how to read even with a busy schedule:

