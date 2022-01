HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The “Boom Box Hip Hop” series is coming to Harriman’s Princess Theatre.

Nothing can stop East Tennesseans when they put their minds to something. This is proven once again by the organizers The Rebrand and the many performers that have combined their efforts to put on a hip hop series in Harriman at the Princess Theatre on January 15th.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Boom Box Hip Hop series event page.