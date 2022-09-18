Bragging Rights

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
81°
Knoxville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II
Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
Don Dare Investigations
Food For Thought
Innov865 Week
Knoxville Traffic
COVID-19 news
Missing People
Money Talks on Midday
National/World
Politics from The Hill
Positively Tennessee
Rankings & Lists
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Tennessee Treasures
Washington Bureau
Download WATE news app
Anderson County news
Blount County news
Cocke County news
Jefferson County news
Knox County news
Loudon County news
Monroe County News
Roane County news
Sevier County news
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Tracking the Tropics
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Frugal Friday deals
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home and Family
Home Design Center
Ingles Open Road
Meet the LETN Team
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Top Stories
Pet of the week: Edgar Allen Poe
Video
Top Stories
Weight loss competition– who will win?
Video
Free addiction and recovery forum
Video
Corryton ‘Possum Chase details
Video
Gatlinburger Week is back
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Friday Frenzy + Live Scoreboard
Tennessee Football
Tennessee Baseball
High School
Tennessee Titans
Pigskin Previews
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Rep. Burchett calls LIV Golf meeting ‘propaganda’
Top Stories
Tennessee-Florida on-campus watch party announced
Top Stories
Former UCLA basketball player dead at 22
Tennessee football 2023 schedule revealed
Vols earn highest AP ranking since 2016
ESPN College GameDay returns to Rocky Top
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
A Paws-itive Note
Calendar
Community Conversations
Contests
Founder’s Day of Caring
Health Matters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving
Project Grad
Remarkable Women
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
What the Tech?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Bragging Rights
Weight loss competition– who will win?
Top Bragging Rights Headlines
Quick Links
Maker Mondays
East Tennessee Music Makers
Find best gas prices
Buy local in East TN
Most read on WATE.com
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
Official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Concerns raised over planned KKK rally in Tazewell
Hiker rescued by TN National Guard near Gatlinburg
Knoxville mom’s confused after lease ends unexpectedly
Mother mourns after losing son, father in fire
Former Anderson County nuclear site to be cleaned
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Former TN teacher quits mid-semester, calls for change
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Trending Stories
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
Official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Concerns raised over planned KKK rally in Tazewell
Hiker rescued by TN National Guard near Gatlinburg
Knoxville mom’s confused after lease ends unexpectedly
Mother mourns after losing son, father in fire
Former Anderson County nuclear site to be cleaned
Two charged after police chase in North Knoxville
Knoxville Events