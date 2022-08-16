KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An original musical that highlights a piece of Tennessee history will have its world premiere in downtown Knoxville.

A Vote of Her Own will be shown to the public for the first time on Saturday, August 20 at the historic Bijou Theatre. This new musical shares the story of the final push to earn voting rights for women which happened at the Tennessee Capitol back in 1920. It is based on the diaries, memoirs and newspaper accounts of people from this time. With a book by Candace Corrigan and songs by Corrigan and Janne Henshaw, some of the dialogue and song lyrics come directly from speeches and letters of these real-life figures.

A Vote of Her Own begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday; doors open at 7 p.m. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians in Knoxville will serve as ushers at the show. If you would like to purchase a ticket for A Vote of Her Own, you can head to the musical’s official website or the Bijou Theatre website for more information.