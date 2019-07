KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Whether you are cooking for a summer gathering, or just looking to mix up the weeknight menu, chicken wings made with Dale’s Seasoning make a great appetizer or meal.

You can grill, fry, or bake these. We went for oven baked because it is easy to do a big batch. Once they are in the oven, they need little maintenance, so you can get to work on the rest of your menu. These wings do require prep time so that the meat has time to set and get the full effect of the delicious marinade.