KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sunny is a 7 year old sweetheart, looking for her forever home. You can find her at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

Many of us will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, but for our four-legged friends, it can be a frightening night. While humans don't always mind the loud sounds, they can be terrifying for our pets. We would like to offer some safety tips for your furry friends to help keep them safe this holiday weekend.