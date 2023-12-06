KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation promotes healthcare delivery in the Knoxville community by funding indigent care, advanced pharmaceuticals, new technology and equipment and education programs. The foundation’s support allows Hillcrest Healthcare to offer and broaden a comprehensive array of health-related services to elders and disabled individuals. Events even help to provide skilled nursing care for local families needing aid with long-term assistance and providing educational healthcare opportunities through scholarships.

Grow your heart three sizes on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 – 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. by having ‘Breakfast with the Grinch’! The joyful Who-bilation activities will be things like snowball fights, crafts, face painting and pictures with everyone’s favorite Who, the Grinch.

For more information and how you can get your tickets, call 865-687-1321 or purchase tickets here. Children under the age of one are admitted free.