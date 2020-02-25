Breaking barriers in Knoxville’s political landscape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – History is an ever-evolving door that is constantly being written every single day. With changes, whether seen or unseen, the city of Knoxville has made history over the past couple of decades with elected officials from the African-American community.

Knoxville has broken color barriers in the community’s political landscape throughout several of the city’s most prominent positions, including the city’s first African-American mayor, Dan Brown, the county’s first African-American female to serve on County Comission, Diane Jordan, and City Council’s first-ever African American female to hold a seat, Gwen McKenzie.

This trio is grateful for the barriers they’ve broken and encourage the next generation to continue to uphold this legacy, serve their community and continue to be a game-changer.