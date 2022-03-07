KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Movie’s biggest night is quickly approaching as the 94th annual Academy Awards are set to air later this month.

The winners of this year’s Oscars will be announced during the awards telecast on March 27th. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” scored 12 nominations with “Dune” earning 10 nods. The 94th Academy Awards, hosted Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes & Regina Hall, will air right here on ABC starting at 8 p.m.

Allante Walker sat down to discuss this year’s Oscar nominations with University of Tennessee professor of cinema studies Dr. Rubi Lozoya. Dr. Lozoya is currently working on a book entitled Cinemas of Andheri: India’s Feminist Films in the Age of Netflix. It focuses on the effects that streaming platforms have had on the creation and distribution of independent Hindi films made by women and about women.