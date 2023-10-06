KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer is the 2nd most common cancer in women in the U.S. Annual mammograms are recommended for women over the age of 40. Early detection saves lives, leads to more successful treatments, and increases survival rates.

Symptoms of breast cancer include: lump in the breast, breast or nipple pain, change in the size or appearance of the breast, including skin texture and color, nipple discharge.

Covenant Health has 10 breast centers located throughout our region. Six of them are designated comprehensive breast imaging centers by the ACR.

They offer the latest technology in mammography, including Tomosynthesis (3-D mammo), which allows physicians to detect cancer sooner.

Thompson Cancer Survival Center is Covenant Health’s cancer treatment network. They have the most active clinical research program in the region. TCSC supports cancer patients of Thompson and help ensure leading-edge cancer treatment, clinical trials and technology advancements.

Register for the 5k Race Against Cancer happening Nov. 5.

To find out more about how Covenant Health serves the community, visit their website.