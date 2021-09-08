Brews and views on tap for Brewfest at Anakeesta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Good brews and great views are on the menu this September at Anakeesta! The park is set to host its first annual BrewFest on Saturday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A variety of breweries will be on the mountain, and guests who purchase tickets will be able to taste test all they have to offer and enjoy the gorgeous Smoky Mountain views!

Guests who experience Anakeesta’s BrewFest will be able to explore a variety of local, seasonal brews from more than 20 breweries from across East Tennessee and North Carolina, such as Wicked Weed, Albright Brewing Co., Highland Brewery and Sierra Nevada among many others.

While on the mountain, visitors can stroll through the park and enjoy live entertainment from the phenomenal Kincaid Band, Josh Gilbert, and Hendry Bombat.

Tickets are $65 and include all-day admission to Anakeesta, access to more than 20 breweries, personal tasting cup, Anakeesta lanyards and exclusive wrist bands. Visitors under 21 can enjoy the park, but will not be allowed to participate in BrewFest. All attendees will be checked for ID. Guests interested in the event are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time as spots are limited.

For more information, including access to the tickets and details on getting into the event, go to Anakeesta.com/brewfest.