KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bri Lamberson is a Personal Stylist, Shopper, and wardrobe organizer with over a decade of experience.

She has a 3-week styling program, The Refined Wardrobe, that helps women figure out their personal style, detox their closets, shop with confidence, and look chic. Also, she has a YouTube channel and Instagram account where you can learn more about how to create a classic, chic, and elegant style.

To schedule a free 45-minute Style Discovery Call where you can share your biggest style dilemmas and get a plan for how to create your dream style in 2024, just visit her website.

Bri sits down with Living East Tennessee and talks Top 5 most wearable trends for spring 2024.

1.) 90s Minimalism (think Caroline Basset Kennedy, Naomi Campbell, etc)

2.) Comfortable footwear like ballet flats or flat boots

3.) Key colors like red, brown, butter yellow, and grey will be huge

4.) Mixing metals in jewelry is 100% in

5.) Chic sportswear thanks to the 24 Olympics