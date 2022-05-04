KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Man’s best friend is in for a treat.

On Saturday, May 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Turkey Creek will be holding their first annual Puppy Palooza.

This event is free and open to anyone in the public. The day will feature live music, food trucks, interactive activities for kids and animals, and so much more.

Any and all proceeds from the event will go to benefit Young Williams Animal Center and their mission.

Turkey Creek is ready to host you and your furry friend. For more information on this event, visit their website.