KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Scam calls have become increasingly more prevalent in just one year, and a local company is making sure you do not fall into their trap.

Knoxville Utility Board (KUB) knows that there have been several scammers attempting to pose as the electrical company. They are now making sure you know the difference between a KUB representative and a scammer.

KUB says their are two signs to look out for when receiving a phone call from them. They will never ask for prepaid credit cards as a form of payment, as well as threaten service interruption on late payments. KUB only sends postal mail reminders to your home if there is any detected issues on your account.

The electrical company is also ensuring you are aware of what you cannot see. They advocate you reach out to them before you planning any excavating or underground work. Before you start any underground home improving, be sure to call 8-1-1 and notify and seek approval.

For more information on KUB and how they are keeping you safe, visit their website.