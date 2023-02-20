KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local salon is bringing in top trends straight from the big city to Knoxville.

Salons are designed to be at least a year ahead of trends that will hit the market, and one local salon company is sharing that knowledge with you.

Trendz: A Fashion State of Mind will be held on Sunday, February 26 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Belleza Salon and Spa in Bearden. The event will feature over 10 vendors who will share the top fads in fashion, beauty, food, fitness, travel, and more. The event is free to the public.

The event was created when a stylist at Belleza Salon worked New York Fashion Week last year and was ready to bring all the glitz and glamor to East Tennessee. Owner’s, Regina Zaouk and Michael Layne, knew it was the perfect time to host this event.

They are celebrating their 30th year of being in business, supporting the community, commitment to quality and being a positive & safe place to their staff.

Belleza Salon and Spa has two locations in Bearden and Turkey Creek and offers salon and spa services for both men and women.

For more information on the Trendz event, visit their website and Facebook page.