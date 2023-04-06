KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More flavors are hitting the popular Knoxville food court, and this time we are skipping straight to dessert.

Bubbles & Cream has officially found its home in Marble City Market.

Owners, Josh Coates and Vic Scott are not shy about the Marble City Market venue as well as the culinary world. They also own and operate Seoul Brother’s and Hong’s Kitchen for quite some time and use their family’s heritage to recreate Korean delicacies.

Bubbles & Cream is excited to continue carrying their family’s memories through their food, only this time they are making things ‘sweet.’

They offer ice cream, sundaes, floats, milkshakes, and baked goods. All of their creations are in collaboration with Phoenix Pharmacy located off Gay St.

Vic Scott said she knew it was time to bring this concept to life after seeing how well her other restaurants have been doing.

