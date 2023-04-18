KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Broadway Center for the Arts, a regional children’s theater company, will be bringing the beloved Broadway musical “Annie” to the stage in this adapted version for children’s theater April 20-22 in Maryville.

The cast features over 40 talented young actors from around East Tennessee. There will be five public performances along with a sensory-friendly show for the special needs community in our area. Plus they will provide interpreters for the hard-of-hearing and deaf community during their 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Saturday.

It’s a show that’s fun for the whole family. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or on the center’s website.