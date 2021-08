KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With so many options when it comes to mattresses, how do you know you are buying the right one for you? Our friend Derrick Pratt from Brothers Bedding Mattress Factory joins us with some great advice.

Brothers Bedding was established in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1938, and still make its mattresses locally. You can find more information at brothersbedding.com.