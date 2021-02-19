Brothers Bedding opens sixth location in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Brothers Bedding catapults into its sixth location with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting from the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Yacir Jaouhari, president of Brothers Bedding, is excited for this new location and hopes to bring more custom-made mattresses to the residents of Sevier County without the hassle of driving into the Knoxville City limits.

This new store is located at 750 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Suite 150, Sevierville, TN 37876. Store hours are Monday- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop in today to custom order a perfect new mattress, “straight from the oven!”