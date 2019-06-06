1  of  2
Bryan Cody’s Birthday Blood Bash!

Living East Tennessee

He is now a 15 year old but Bryan Cody is a warrior. We’ve introduced you to Bryan in the past and told you about his battle with sickle cell disease. It’s a rare condition where the body doesn’t process red blood cells normally.  Now Bryan has a new mission! Bryan and his mom Trista tell us more about 
Bryans big birthday blood bash. 

