OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – You can make your life smell wonderful thanks to a business now opened in Oak Ridge.

Buff City Soap has branched out to a new location in the Main Street Oak Ridge shopping center. At the new store, you will find soaps, body butters, bath bombs, beard oils, lip balms, and much more. Whether you are looking for a scent that is fruity or masculine or something in between, Buff City Soap has you covered. For their opening weekend, the first 50 customers in line each day will receive free soap for a year. You can also get 20% of your entire purchase, 30% of a purchase of over $100, or BOGO 50% off laundry soap.

Buff City Soap is located at 740 Main St. W. in Oak Ridge. To learn more about this business, you can head to the Buff City Soap website or Facebook page for more information.