Walking into Buff City Soaps in West Town Knoxville, you’re greeted by the cheerful staff and vast array of soft scents. Each product can truly be seen just as unique as the individual who comes in. Buff City isn’t your typical soap makery. From their plant-based soaps to their handmade daily products, customers can be reassured with a sigh of relief that only simple ingredients and no harsh chemicals.

Buff City is celebrating its anniversary October 27 through October 29, and you can join in on the fun and grab your very own scent!

Anniversary Celebration Details for Buff City Soaps

This unique store also provides other ways to celebrate every day! You can book Buff for your event.

Whether it’s a birthday party, a work outing for your employees or even a ladies night out, Buff City can come to you wherever you are. During events, attendees can make unique bath bombs of their own creation and more!

To book your next event right here in East Tennessee, visit https://buffcitysoap.com/pages/party-with-buff .