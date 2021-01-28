Build your Big Game menu with pimento cheese from the Chef & His Wife Foods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – What’s a Big Game party without snacks? The Chef & His Wife joined us to help us build our game day menu with their speciality – pimento cheese. The Chef & His Wife pimento cheese is available at Food City stores.

Enjoy these recipes!

Buffalo Pimento Chicken Dip

1 – 12 ounce tub The Chef and his Wife Jalapeno Pimento Cheese (or your favorite)

1 – 12.5 ounce Can Chunk White Chicken Breast or half of a cooked, deboned Rotisserie chicken

1/4 cup Buffalo or Louisiana hot sauce

Gently mix all ingredients, spoon into a shallow baking dish, bake 350 15 – 20 minutes, Let rest 5 minutes. Enjoy with Fritos scoops!

Ham and Pimento Cheese Pinwheels

1 – 12 ounce tub The Chef and his Wife Smoke Gouda Pimento Cheese (or your favorite)

1 – 8 ounce Crescent Roll (dough Pillsbury or Food Club brand preferred)

1/2 pound deli ham, thin sliced

Carefully unwrap the crescent dough, lay out on floured surface. Try to keep the dough as one sheet. Pinch the inside edges together if it separates. Roll dough our to approximately 10″ long by 12″ wide. Spread Pimento cheese evenly to edges. Next, lay ham evenly over pimento cheese. From the top left edge begin rolling the dough towards you. Cut 1/2″ slices. lay into mini muffin pan. Bake at 350 for 20 – 25 minutes. Allow to rest 5minutes. Remove each pinwheel to a serving tray. Enjoy!