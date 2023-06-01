KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The kids are out of school and that can only mean one thing, they are bored and hungry.

Pizza is a fan-favorite among many households and now you can do it yourself.

Food City has all of the ingredients you will need to turn the night into an Italian getaway. Once you are ready to fill your cart with all the toppings you and your little one love, head over to their onsite salad bar and start grabbing.

Food City Salad Bar at Big Stone Gap location in Virginia.

Build your own Pizza Directions:

Follow premade crust directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit

Paint olive oil to the base of your pizza crust

Pour the marinara sauce to fill the crust

Add your toppings (there is no such thing too many)

Put in your pizza for 7-9 minutes

For more information and to find your nearest Food City location, visit their website.