Burn fat and trim waistlines at AMJ Fitness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In 2016, Tamaine Jones, trainer and CEO of AMJ Fitness started his personal journey towards weight loss.

Now, Jones has more than 100 clients in East Knoxville and has built a strong online community surrounding upcoming workout classes, personal training, healthy eating and encouraging words.

His gym is in honor of his late mother, Angela Marie Jones, hence the name AMJ, and he said this gym is meant to keep her name alive.

“She’s with me everyday. Sometimes I’m in here training, and it’s like she’s talking to me,” Jones said. “Keep going, keep going, this is what you were in this world to do.”

Jones offers several different options for fitness training including boot camps, personal training and accountability workouts between 2 or 3 people. His current fitness camp sessions and hours are online with restrictions of 14 people per class due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones can be reached via telephone at (865) 544-8722 or via e-mail at FIT@amjfitnessknoxville.com.

“We start together and end together at AMJ Fitness,” Jones said. “2638 Magnolia Ave. Your favorite trainer, Tamaine Jones.”