KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two local businesses have joined forces to open a new coffee and flower shop in the Fountain City neighborhood of Knoxville.

Cultivate Coffee + Flowers is a collaboration between Flourish Flowers and Likewise Coffee. Flourish Flowers got its start as a mobile flower truck back in 2018. Today, they operate two flowers trucks, the new brick-and-mortar store in Fountain City, and they are looking to expand to Kern’s Bakery in South Knoxville next year. Likewise Coffee was created as the business aspect of Raising A Voice, a non-profit that works with vulnerable, exploited and trafficked women. The original Likewise Coffee location is on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville.

For more information on this new business, you can head to the Cultivate Coffee + Flowers website.