KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The giving season is upon us.

Buy a Tree, Change a Life has been a local and global initiative that has been around since 2012. There mission to provide help to children by selling Christmas trees. All proceeds go to various non-profits who specialize in children locally and globally.

This year, Alcoa Maryville Church of God and Heritage Fellowship Church are getting in on this great cause. They are encouraging the East Tennessee community to come out and help raise enough money, towards this mission.

Last year’s global initiate raised over 1 million dollars. This year, they are hoping to reach an even higher goal.

To buy a tree, donate, or get involved, visit the Buy a Tree, Change a Life website.