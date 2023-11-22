KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the holidays are considered a time to come together, many homebound and socially isolated older adults are unable to gather with loved ones to celebrate the season. Mobile Meals dedicates their time to delivering nutritious meals and warm holiday greetings to homebound seniors across Knox County.

In addition to a meal, each senior receives a holiday gift bag generously donated by the community. For many, this might be their only visitor that day.

Starting Monday, November 27, Mobile Meals will be collecting donations of holiday gift bags to help brighten Christmas morning for our homebound senior neighbors.

Learn how you can make a difference and just visit their website for more information.