KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Old City Med Spa, a medical spa located in downtown Knoxville, is helping moms feel beautiful for Mother’s Day! The med spa, which offers everything from botox to facials, laser hair removal, and sauna, will now offer a ‘Mommy Makeover Package’ special for Mother’s Day.

The Mommy Makeover Package special includes body contouring and pelvic floor strengthening.

EmSculpt Neo focuses on body contouring, by destroying 30% fat and building 25% of muscle on average. In fact, Old City Med Spa is the first med spa in Knoxville to offer Emsculpt Neo for body contouring. Practitioners explain that the treatment is comfortable, and requires no downtime.

Emsella, the pelvic floor strengthening treatment, treats urinary incontinence and sexual wellness. According to the med spa, this treatment helps reduce unwanted body fat, build lost muscle, reduce diastasis recti, and improve strength and blood flow in the pelvic floor muscles. The treatment works by sitting in a chair fully clothed, and then the muscle stimulation is equivalent to doing approximately 12,000 kegels!

This month of May if you buy 4 Emsulpt Neo treatments, you will get 4 FREE Emsella treatments. You can mention seeing the interview on Living East Tennessee, and Old City Med Spa will throw in 2 additional free Emsella treatments.

The med spa says they have a 95% satisfaction rate with clients who receive these treatments.

Plus, Old City Med Spa offers up to 50% off treatment prices with their yearly memberships to meet all budgets and needs. They also offer free consultations to go over all of our treatments and recommendations.

Gift cards are available in-store or online. To learn more about Old City Med Spa, and their Mommy Makeover Specials, check out their website.